Courtesy of Nike

Fashion

Quen Blackwell Is Officially A Nike Girl

And a half-marathoner.

by Jillian Giandurco

One thing about Quen Blackwell: she stays booked and busy. Everywhere you look, there she is — runways, music videos, TV shows, viral memes, you name it. And now that she has officially joined Nike’s roster of talent, it won’t be long before we see her on a billboard in Times Square.

Blackwell reacted to the news on Aug. 19 via Instagram, writing, “I’M A NIKE GIRL NOW OMG🥹 actually insane that i get to type this but… I AM OFFICIALLY PART OF THE NIKE FAMILY @nikesportswear wow.”

Per a press release, the new partnership goes beyond a traditional campaign, as it brings together “sport, fashion, entertainment and internet culture through a shared belief in self-expression and what’s next.” For her first major act as Nike’s newest ambassador, Blackwell will participate in the Nike After Dark Tour: LA 13.1 women’s half marathon on Oct. 24 in Los Angeles, but not before starring in a new Nike campaign with a “key retail partner.”

Usually we can’t wait to see what Blackwell does next, but admittedly it’s kind of nice to know what her next move will be.

Courtesy of Nike
Courtesy of Nike
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