Quen Blackwell Is Officially A Nike Girl

One thing about Quen Blackwell: she stays booked and busy. Everywhere you look, there she is — runways, music videos, TV shows, viral memes, you name it. And now that she has officially joined Nike’s roster of talent, it won’t be long before we see her on a billboard in Times Square.

Blackwell reacted to the news on Aug. 19 via Instagram, writing, “I’M A NIKE GIRL NOW OMG🥹 actually insane that i get to type this but… I AM OFFICIALLY PART OF THE NIKE FAMILY @nikesportswear wow.”

Per a press release, the new partnership goes beyond a traditional campaign, as it brings together “sport, fashion, entertainment and internet culture through a shared belief in self-expression and what’s next.” For her first major act as Nike’s newest ambassador, Blackwell will participate in the Nike After Dark Tour: LA 13.1 women’s half marathon on Oct. 24 in Los Angeles, but not before starring in a new Nike campaign with a “key retail partner.”

Usually we can’t wait to see what Blackwell does next, but admittedly it’s kind of nice to know what her next move will be.