Hunter Schafer Pulls Brand-New Marc Jacobs & Holy-Grail Jil Sander At Comic-Con

Comic-Con is no longer just for the movie geeks and Marvel aficionados: It has become a world-class event with A-listers piling onto panels for exciting announcements and first looks at upcoming projects. It’s also an ideal scenario for playing dress-up, and nobody did it better this year than Hunter Schafer in a trio of looks that were a not-so-casual fashion-geek flex.

Schafer was in San Diego to promote the upcoming miniseries Blade Runner 2099, which will serve as a sequel to the films Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. She’ll star alongside Michelle Yeoh in the Amazon Prime project which is set to release on Nov. 25. Before we get a feast of premiere looks, Schafer teased her entry point into the Blade Runner cinematic universe. The first and most referential look came fresh from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2027 runway show held just a few weeks ago, with a sheer organza yellow shirt paying direct homage to virtual companion Joi’s transparent yellow raincoat from Blade Runner 2049. Schafer and stylist Dara kept the look as shown on the runway, with a pair of brown nylon shorts, red bodysuit, and orange tights.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2027 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The high-fashion homage to the pop, supersaturated fashion of the Blade Runner films was just getting started. For a panel later in the weekend, Schafer pulled out a Prada Spring/Summer 2018 gray coat from her personal archive, as her stylist confirmed on Instagram. The collection centered around female pop artists, showing boxy housewife silhouettes with an emphasis on futuristic elements — not unlike the many costumes seen in Blade Runner films. It was a personal holy-grail collection for this writer, and perhaps the most fitting piece of clothing for Comic-Con that a fashion lover could pull out.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images Prada Spring/Summer 2018 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2011 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

As if these two intelligent fashion moments weren’t enough, Schafer ended the weekend in a dress from the one Jil Sander collection that sends archivists and secondhand savants into a tizzy. Raf Simons’ ultra-vibrant Spring/Summer 2011 runway for the Belgian label is the subject of think pieces and rabid hunts in warehouses and vintage sales, and Schafer wore a saffron minidress with navy-and-green geometric details I have yet to see anyone else pull. She smartly styled it with highlighter-yellow pumps that took it into futuristic glam territory, and proved her method dressing will never come at the sacrifice of pulling off an archival fashion moment. Consider us incredibly pre-sat for the new project and the accompanying press-tour style.