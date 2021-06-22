Birkenstock has another major designer collaboration in the works, this time with Jil Sander. Creative directors Luke and Lucie Meier are following in the footsteps of Rick Owens, Proenza Schouler, and Valentino to give the crunchy-turned-cool footwear brand the high-fashion treatment.

“We have worn Birkenstocks for as long as we can remember,” said the Meiers in a joint official statement. “They are comfortable to wear, but also comforting. They have been with us in some remarkable places, from camping in the Canadian wilderness to sitting fireside in the Swiss Alps. However, the quality and integrity of Birkenstock is what convinced us to work with them.”

The designer duo revamped three Birkenstock styles — the two-strapped Arizona sandal, the heel-strapped Milano sandal, and the classic Berlin clog — by downsizing the brand’s signature buckles, and exaggerating their silhouettes, from a more rounded profile to larger straps. They also introduced a brand new clog, called the Velan, which takes after Berlin’s closed-two style and has soft nappa straps that wrap around the ankles.

If you’ve already stocked up on clogs this year, get ready to add another pair to your collection. The Birkenstock x Jil Sander collaboration will drop exclusively for one week from Thursday, July 1, on Jil Sander’s website, 1774.com, and MyTheresa, followed by a worlwide rease at select retailers starting on July 8.

See more of Birkenstock’s upcoming collaboration with Jil Sander in the campaign images, below.

Photo by Talia Chetrit/Courtesy of Birkenstock

