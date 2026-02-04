An Inside Look At Grammys Weekend, From Patrón Parties To Office-Building Sushi

The Globes have champagne, the VMAs have rum, but the Grammys have something better: tequila. Patrón, to be more specific. The brand marked its first year as the official tequila partner of the Grammys at the 68th annual awards ceremony on Sunday, so naturally Patrón planned a full-throttle weekend full of A-list-level treatments, FOMO-worthy parties, and all-you-can-drink cocktails to commemorate the event.

Patrón kicked off the weekend with an intimate dinner hosted by Grammy-winning producer Mustard at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, where guests like Ella Mai enjoyed a curated menu of handcrafted cocktails featuring Patrón El Alto. The brand was also backstage for all the action on music’s biggest night with the Reaching New Heights Bar located just off the stage, where winners like FKA twigs, Kehlani, Clipse, Leon Thomas, and Mustard celebrated with a toast to their new trophies with the signature cocktail of the Grammys, The Golden Record.

Moments after Trevor Noah sent everyone home, celebs like SZA, Teyana Taylor, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Lizzo made their way to Lucia to bid adieu to the 2026 ceremony with Patrón cocktails aplenty at Kaytranada and PinkPantheress’ joint Grammy after-party. The producer provided the playlist for the evening, while the British songstress came “feeling like a million bucks.”

As for me, I also got a taste of the glamorous life, as Addison Rae would put it. We kicked off the weekend with a delicious dinner at Takami Sushi & Robata in downtown LA, one that we would reminisce about for the remainder of the weekend (if you’ve ever had the garlic edamame, you’d understand). Located in the penthouse of an office building, the liminal space-esque entrance is unassuming at first, but stark white walls and overhead lighting are a small price to pay for indoor-outdoor rooftop seating, unobstructed skyline views, and a perfectly curated sushi spread. As for the drink menu, we had a suite of speciality cocktails at our disposal, including The Golden Record, The Clear Winner, and the fan favorite, The High Note.

After a much-needed 60-minute full-body massage, I made my way to Grammy House, a multi-day immersive experience hosted by the Recording Academy complete with panels, performances, and activations. Highlights from the AAPI-minded assembly included classical music duo Arkai, singer-songwriter Stephanie Poetri, and pop-punk newcomer Mico, while the LGBTQIA+ session featured performances from Zee Machine, Sasha Colby, and Zara Larsson. Yes, she performed her (Grammy-nominated!) hit “Midnight Sun”; yes, I was front row; and yes, I astral-projected to another plane where summer never ends.

Then came show day, which included a full HMU glam session, a party bus to the Crypto.com Arena, a jaunt down the red carpet, and a spot in the Patrón suite alongside influencers like Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and Haley Baylee. We never had to worry about empties because the bartender was passing out refills like they were tissues, and by the time Harry Styles announced Bad Bunny’s historic win, everyone had drank their weight in the best tequila money can buy.