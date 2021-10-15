The Best Brittany Murphy Movies To Stream

Entertainment
From '8 Mile' to 'Girl, Interrupted.'
A new Brittany Murphy doc investigates the confusing and tragically early end to the actor’s life in 2009. Before that, though, Murphy was a celebrated talent with starring roles in films that are now considered classics. From Clueless to Girl, Interrupted, read on for a list of Murphy’s best movie roles to stream.
Brittany Murphy broke into the mainstream with her role as the adorably naive Tai in Clueless, in which she delivered the devastating diss to Alicia Silvertone’s Cher: “You’re a virgin who can’t drive.” (Hulu)