The Best Brittany Murphy Movies To Stream

From '8 Mile' to 'Girl, Interrupted.'

A new Brittany Murphy doc investigates the confusing and tragically early end to the actor’s life in 2009. Before that, though, Murphy was a celebrated talent with starring roles in films that are now considered classics. From Clueless to Girl, Interrupted, read on for a list of Murphy’s best movie roles to stream.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Clueless, 1995

Brittany Murphy broke into the mainstream with her role as the adorably naive Tai in Clueless, in which she delivered the devastating diss to Alicia Silvertone’s Cher: “You’re a virgin who can’t drive.” (Hulu)

