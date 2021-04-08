Entertainment
Ira Glass, you are not welcome here!
If I’m listening to a podcast, I better be laughing my ass off. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of hilarious podcasts to soundtrack your day, covering everything from outrageous celebrity memoirs to the terrors of health and wellness and more. Here, eight of our favorites.
Childhood friends and comedians Steven Phillips-Horst and Lily Marotta bravely dive into the unhinged world of celebrity memoirs. Their banter is sharp and insightful, and the gossip they excavate will have you buzzing for a new episode as soon as it's done. Listen here.