The Best Halloween Episodes To Watch This Season

Entertainment
From The Office to Goosebumps.
The rumors are true: Halloween specials reign supreme. Seeing your favorite characters get spooky, unhinged, or deal with dark demonic forces? That's called prime television. As Halloween draws closer, work your way through our favorite picks — if you dare (just some Halloween humor, move along).
Buffy The Vampire Slayer is essentially a Halloween show as is, so you know it went hard for its seasonally spooky episodes. "Halloween" makes the gag of cursed costumes into a fun watch — Buffy's frilly gown makes her lose her powers and become an 18th century lady of leisure, Willow's ghost get-up makes her invisible, and Xander basically becomes a living, breathing G.I. Joe figurine thanks to his soldier costume. (Hulu, Amazon Prime)