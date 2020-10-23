The Best Halloween Episodes To Watch This Season

Buffy The Vampire Slayer is essentially a Halloween show as is, so you know it went hard for its seasonally spooky episodes. "Halloween" makes the gag of cursed costumes into a fun watch — Buffy's frilly gown makes her lose her powers and become an 18th century lady of leisure, Willow's ghost get-up makes her invisible, and Xander basically becomes a living, breathing G.I. Joe figurine thanks to his soldier costume. (Hulu, Amazon Prime)