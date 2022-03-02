You can’t talk Euphoria without talking about its music. In Season 2, its sonic universe expanded substantially, incorporating retro hits, modern hyper-pop, and more adding on to its own exquisite Labrinth-created soundtrack. As always, the musical cues were alive and animated like characters in themselves. Ahead, we picked the 12 best musical moments of the season, the songs that pushed a scene forward, while propelling us to YouTube to play them again.