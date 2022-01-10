After an agonizing two year wait, Euphoria is back — and with it comes more extreme high school hedonism, impeccable beauty looks, daring fashion choices, and, of course, the perfectly curated soundscape to soundtrack it all.

The first season of the hit HBO colossus gained widespread recognition for its genre-spanning soundtrack, its songs seeming to spill into every crevice of the show’s mood-lit scenes. Curated in part by Labrinth and the show’s music supervisor Jen Malone, the show’s music could’ve been seen as another character in itself with 15-20 songs filling each hour-long episode on average, and each one bringing the heightened emotional drama on screen to pulsating life. Songs from Beyoncé, and Megan Thee Stallion lived alongside oldies hits from Andy Williams and Bobby Womack and Air Supply, creating a swirl of new-and-old that only seems to work in Euphoria’s surreal world.

As its second season takes off, NYLON will be keeping track of every song that’s been played in each episode so far, updating the list weekly. Read on for the full soundtrack of Euphoria’s season 2.

Season 2, Episode 1: “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door”

“Don’t Be Cruel” - Billy Swan “Look At Grandma” - Bo Diddly “Jump Into The Fire” - Harry Nilsson “Think (Instrumental)” - Curtis Mayfield “Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymystic” - Isaac Hayes “What Time It Is” - Sonny Skillz “I Want Action” - Poison “I Walk On Guilded Splinters” - Johnny Jenkins “Who Am I” - The O’ Jays “Vampy Thing” - Analogue Skywalker “Hit Em Up” - 2Pac “Right Down The Line” - Gerry Rafferty “Dirty Work” - Steely Dan “Affix 44577 Benji” - Decadez “Hypnotize - 2007 Remaster” - The Notorious B.I.G. “Thirsty” - Jackie Bistrow “Who’s That” - Virus Syndicate “Just My Luck” - David Fredericks “Dead Of Night” - Orville Peck “Runway” - Blaq Tuxedo “Back That Azz Up” - Juvenile, Lil’ Wayne, Mannie Fresh “Mr Bangbadaboom” - Thrillah “Uhuh Yeah” - G.L.A.M., Colbie “Ferrari” - Troyman “Queen” - Foxi “Dirt” - B.O.B. “I Can’t Wait” - Nu Shooz “Party Up” - DMX “Madonna” - Tarik “Straight Shooter” - Jody Upshaw “4,5,6” - Big Mali “Pull Up” - Derek Minor, Greg James, Thicc James “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” - Cutting Crew “Auld Lang Syne” - Labrinth

This list will be updated weekly.