All The Songs In Euphoria's Season 2

Updating weekly.

After an agonizing two year wait, Euphoria is back — and with it comes more extreme high school hedonism, impeccable beauty looks, daring fashion choices, and, of course, the perfectly curated soundscape to soundtrack it all.

The first season of the hit HBO colossus gained widespread recognition for its genre-spanning soundtrack, its songs seeming to spill into every crevice of the show’s mood-lit scenes. Curated in part by Labrinth and the show’s music supervisor Jen Malone, the show’s music could’ve been seen as another character in itself with 15-20 songs filling each hour-long episode on average, and each one bringing the heightened emotional drama on screen to pulsating life. Songs from Beyoncé, and Megan Thee Stallion lived alongside oldies hits from Andy Williams and Bobby Womack and Air Supply, creating a swirl of new-and-old that only seems to work in Euphoria’s surreal world.

As its second season takes off, NYLON will be keeping track of every song that’s been played in each episode so far, updating the list weekly. Read on for the full soundtrack of Euphoria’s season 2.

Season 2, Episode 1: “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door”

  1. “Don’t Be Cruel” - Billy Swan
  2. “Look At Grandma” - Bo Diddly
  3. “Jump Into The Fire” - Harry Nilsson
  4. “Think (Instrumental)” - Curtis Mayfield
  5. “Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymystic” - Isaac Hayes
  6. “What Time It Is” - Sonny Skillz
  7. “I Want Action” - Poison
  8. “I Walk On Guilded Splinters” - Johnny Jenkins
  9. “Who Am I” - The O’ Jays
  10. “Vampy Thing” - Analogue Skywalker
  11. “Hit Em Up” - 2Pac
  12. “Right Down The Line” - Gerry Rafferty
  13. “Dirty Work” - Steely Dan
  14. “Affix 44577 Benji” - Decadez
  15. “Hypnotize - 2007 Remaster” - The Notorious B.I.G.
  16. “Thirsty” - Jackie Bistrow
  17. “Who’s That” - Virus Syndicate
  18. “Just My Luck” - David Fredericks
  19. “Dead Of Night” - Orville Peck
  20. “Runway” - Blaq Tuxedo
  21. “Back That Azz Up” - Juvenile, Lil’ Wayne, Mannie Fresh
  22. “Mr Bangbadaboom” - Thrillah
  23. “Uhuh Yeah” - G.L.A.M., Colbie
  24. “Ferrari” - Troyman
  25. “Queen” - Foxi
  26. “Dirt” - B.O.B.
  27. “I Can’t Wait” - Nu Shooz
  28. “Party Up” - DMX
  29. “Madonna” - Tarik
  30. “Straight Shooter” - Jody Upshaw
  31. “4,5,6” - Big Mali
  32. “Pull Up” - Derek Minor, Greg James, Thicc James
  33. “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” - Cutting Crew
  34. “Auld Lang Syne” - Labrinth

This list will be updated weekly.