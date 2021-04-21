Bethenny Frankel Is Back To Terrorize A New Generation Of Would-Be Girl Bosses

Bethenny Frankel is back on reality TV to find the next second-in-command of her multi-million dollar Skinnygirl empire.

HBO Max debuted the official trailer for The Big Shot With Bethenny, premiering April 29 on the platform. The seven-episode show will put aspiring business executives in competition with another for the top spot at Frankel’s company.

“In business and in life, Frankel never settles and only accepts excellence,” reads a release from HBO. “Through a series of real-life tasks and challenges, each aspiring mogul will be tested to see how far they can push their creativity and determination to rise to the top.”

The trailer features Frankel in all her girl boss glory, stomping the streets of NYC as the team of hopefuls follows behind her. Early on in the trailer, Frankel is asked if there are any business markets she won’t enter. “Porn, firearms, I can’t think of that many,” she answers dryly.

It’s the Real Housewives of New York alum’s most recent foray into reality TV, but far from the only. She also starred in her own spin-off series about her marriage, Bethenny Ever After, from 2010-2012, real estate show Bethenny & Fredrick in 2018, and her daytime talk show Bethenny from 2013-2014.

Watch the first trailer for The Big Shot With Bethenny, below.

