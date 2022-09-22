It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.

Citing multiple insider sources, Page Six reports that the star is already booking out stadiums around the world for next summer, and an official announcement of the tour could be arriving as soon as next week. If true, the tour would mark the pop star’s first live shows since 2017, when she hit the road with husband Jay Z for their joint On The Run II tour. Beyoncé and her team, of course, have yet to confirm any of these plans, but a tour was likely never out of the picture as it’s still the largest moneymaker for musicians.

That being said, there’s still likely a lot more to come for the Renaissance era in the coming months. In a previous interview, Bey described the album as the first of a three-act project that she recorded over three years; it’s still unclear whether the other acts refer to additional albums, or visual and tour components of Renaissance. Shortly after the release of the album, Bey did tease a brief video teaser for “I’m That Girl” which seemed to suggest highly stylized music videos for the songs were on the way, though nothing has materialized since.

Either way, we’ll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for any new news and blocking off our calendars for 2023.