It’s been just under a week since Billie Eilish released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, but the pop star is already dropping new music. On May 22, Eilish released an extended cut of mid-record track “L’Amour De Ma Vie,” which turns the clubby breakdown of the original into its own song. Most notably, she’s also added several new verses, which appear to offer more hints as to who the song is about.

For some context, “L’Amour De Ma Vie” is one of the album’s more scathing breakup songs, with Eilish subverting the meaning of its title by singing that she lied about a former flame being the love of her life. Fans and media outlets have speculated that the flame in question is Jesse Rutherford, frontman of the Neighbourhood, and Eilish’s ex. The pair were briefly linked from October 2022 to May 2023, when a rep for Eilish confirmed to Page Six that they “split amicably and remain good friends.” Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from connecting Rutherford to the song — and its new lyrics only seem to offer more support to that theory.

The extended version picks up where the original leaves off, with Eilish opening on the original song’s bridge about getting caught on camera with “your girl.” (Some fans have linked “your girl” to Devon Lee Carlson, with whom Eilish was photographed holding hands while leaving a Halloween party in 2023; Carlson also dated Rutherford from 2015 to 2021.) It’s followed by a new refrain and verse that add more detail to the one-sided dynamics of the relationship: “You weren't around, I was alone/ You never once took care of me,” she sings. “Never got that Ferrari/ Never dance at the party/ Bet it's still mediocre.”

But, the most revealing line comes at the very end of the song. After Eilish concedes that the former flame wasn’t “bad, just lazy/ Too self-obsessed to save me,” she ends the outro on a mic drop lyric: “You’re looking older lately/ Dating another baby.”

It seemingly references one of the most controversial aspects of Eilish and Rutherford’s relationship, which was their 11-year age gap; Eilish was 20, and Rutherford, 31, when they began dating. One of the more notable press moments of their time together happened during Halloween 2022, when Rutherford dressed up as an old man and Eilish as a baby — perhaps giving the “dating another baby” lyric a double meaning.

But, if you’re looking for definitive confirmation on this theory from Eilish herself, you may want to stop here. In newly released, unpublished excerpts from Eilish’s Rolling Stone cover, she emphasized that the new album “is about a lot of different situations,” and that she hopes fans “don’t take” the music “and run” — so it’d be wise to take everything you read with a grain of salt.