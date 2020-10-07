Billie Eilish Will Be Performing A Livestream Concert Of Her Debut Album

Billie Eilish is taking her WHERE DO WE GO? world tour online. The pop megastar announced on Wednesday that she'll be performing an exclusive livestream concert of what presumably would've been the show she'd have performed on tour. The event will broadcast online on Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. CDT, and will be ticketed.

Tickets to the event are $30 and will not only grant access to the livestream, but also to exclusive merch at a "special price," alongside the option to re-watch the concert on-demand for 24 hours after the initial broadcast. But you'll have to move fast — tickets will only be available for purchase on her website until Oct. 11.

Eilish originally announced the WHERE DO WE GO? world tour in September 2019, which was set to kick off in March 2020 in Miami, Florida, and conclude in September 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Obviously, the global pandemic threw a wrench in the plans, causing her team to postpone all shows for later dates, which have not yet been announced.

In the meantime, fans will at least get to have a small taste of what the production would've looked like with the new livestream show. On top of that, there's also the forthcoming Billie Eilish feature-length documentary in the pipeline, which is estimated to arrive in February 2021.

The WHERE DO WE GO? concert gets its name from Eilish's breakout debut record, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which was released in March 2019. Since, the young star tackled the new Bond theme song, "No Time To Die," and released her latest single, "My Future."