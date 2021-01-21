Billie Eilish and Rosalía's new song "Lo Vas A Olvidar," a haunting Spanish-language track, is an unexpected offering from two of the world's biggest pop stars at the moment. Instead of a bang, the highly-anticipated and Euphoria-featured single arrived on Thursday with a hush, the song a delicate, hymn-like tune that forgoes any traditional pop song structure or hook. Instead, it is almost entirely a capella, with sparse nature sounds and atmospheric synths forming a misty backdrop, as Eilish and Rosalía do vocal gymnastics around each other, sometimes in English but mostly in Spanish; It's gorgeous, and proves both of their very formidable vocal abilities.

The two stars initially announced the track on Wednesday as a special selection from Euphoria's upcoming Hunter Shafer-focused "bridge episode," meant to tide fans over as they wait for the show's delayed second season. Perhaps to match the dream-like cinematography of the show, the song's accompanying music video is also a mood lighting-filled trip. Directed by Nabil, the video finds Eilish and Rosalía singing and moving in a dark cavernous space that looks like the ocean floor, as a single spotlight follows them around.

The aqua-related dramatics might also be a nod to the premise of Jules's episode, cheekily titled, "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob." Based on what we can decipher from its emotionally-charged trailer, there's one scene where Jules is laying on the sand as waves crash upon her body — perhaps that's where "Lo Vas A Olvidar" will play? Watch the music video below, and be sure to catch the episode early on HBO Max this Friday at 9:00pm ET.