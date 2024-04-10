New Solo Music From Blackpink’s Lisa Is On The Way

Lisa is coming back to your area. Months after the members of Blackpink announced they’d be going solo, Lisa has now signed to RCA Records — and is expected to release new music soon. The deal was brokered through her own artist agency, LLOUD, and it seems to be a major one: She will retain full ownership of all the solo music she releases through the label, home to artists like SZA, Doja Cat, and Justin Timberlake, per a press release.

“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career,” the singer said in a statement. “Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing.”

Lisa is the first Blackpink member to partner with another label for their solo career. So far, both Jennie and Jisoo are still operating under their own labels, OA and Blissoo, respectively, for solo activities — while Rosé is also rumored to be starting her own label. All members are still signed under YG Entertainment for Blackpink-specific activities — though, clearly, they aren’t rushing to get back to that anytime soon.