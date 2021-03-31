Coachella may not be ready to put on a two-weekend extravaganza just yet, but that doesn’t mean other festivals aren’t going full steam ahead this year. Bonnaroo has just unveiled the full lineup for their 20th anniversary edition of the festival taking place the weekend of September 2-5 in Manchester, Tennessee. Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, and Foo Fighters are all slated to headline the festival, alongside dozens of other smaller acts who will take over its stages over the four-day event.

Like all other festivals, Bonnaroo postponed its 2020 edition several times before landing on its current dates in the fall. Here’s everything you need to know about attending the 2021 festival.

Bonnaroo Lineup

Bonnaroo 2021 is looking to have a stacked lineup. Lizzo, Tyler, the Creator, and Foo Fighters will be headlining the three main days with support from Megan Thee Stallion and Tame Impala.

Other notable acts that will be gracing the festival’s stages include Phoebe Bridgers, Run The Jewels, Jack Harlow, Young Thug, G-Eazy, Lil Baby, DeadMau5, and more. Over 100 musicians and bands are slated to perform across four days.

On July 8, Bonnaroo announced that three previously announced acts, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, pulled out of the festival. They’ve been replaced with acts Khruangbin and Rüfüs Du Sol.

See the full line-up here.

Bonnaroo Dates & Location

Bonnaroo 2021 is taking place September 2-5, 2021 in Manchester, Tennessee at the Bonnaroo Farm, 1560 New Bushy Branch Rd, Manchester TN 37355.

Bonnaroo COVID-19 Precautions

In its FAQ, the festival acknowledges the ongoing pandemic, writing, “The safety of fans, artists and staff remains our top priority. Our team continues to be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and we intend to abide by relevant recommendations to ensure a safe and enjoyable festival.”

Under a specific subsection titled “COVID-19 WARNING,” Bonnaroo states that while they have taken enhanced health and safety measures for everyone attending, “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present,” and that by attending Bonnaroo “you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

At press time, there isn’t any information regarding vaccine requirements for attendees on Bonnaroo’s website.

The festival will have on-site security, emergency medical staff, and crisis counselors 24 hours a day.

How To Buy Bonnaroo Tickets

Tickets for Bonnaroo can be purchased here, with 4-day tickets starting at $329.

Editors Note: This article was updated on July 8, 2021 with new information regarding the lineup.