Avril Lavigne, Haim, Paris Jackson Will Play Boston Calling 2022

Boston’s flagship music festival, Boston Calling, is making its return in 2022. After two years of cancelled events in 2020 and 2021, the festival has announced its lineup for 2022’s memorial day weekend with Metallica, Foo Fighters, and The Strokes — who will be playing their first show in Boston since 2006 — set to headline its three days.

The rock-centered festival will also bring on a slew of star-powered supporting acts like Avril Lavigne, the Grammy-nominated Haim, Weezer, Rüfüs Du Sol, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, Paris Jackson, and more. See the full lineup of over 50 acts below.

Bands with New England ties slated to play include Pom Pom Squad, Van Buren Records, Cam Meekins, Born Without Bones, Avenue, Ali McGuirk, Crooked Coast, Aaron and the Lord, Miranda Rae, Coral Moons, Paper Tigers, Dutch Tulips, The Chelsea Curve, Frances Forever, Oompa, Julie Rhodes, Charlotte Sands, and Cliff Notez.

For everything we know so far about attending Boston Calling including where and when it’ll be held and how to buy tickets — read on.

Boston Calling 2022 Dates & Location

Boston Calling 2022 is a three-day festival and will be held May 27-29, 2022 in Boston, MA at the Harvard Athletic Complex: 65 North Harvard Street Boston, MA 02163.

Boston Calling 2022 Lineup

Foo Fighters, The Strokes, and Metallica will be the three headliners of Boston Calling 2022. The rest of the festival’s 50+ act lineup will include performances from the likes of Haim, Avril Lavigne, Weezer, Glass Animals, Run The Jewels, Black Pumas, Paris Jackson, Japanese Breakfast, and more.

See the full lineup below or on Boston Calling’s website.

How to buy tickets to Boston Calling 2022

Three-day general admission passes are on sale now for $369.99 excluding fees. VIP and Platinum passes start at $999.99.