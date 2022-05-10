Entertainment
BTS Confirms Tracklist For Career-Spanning Anthology Album 'Proof'
The album features three new songs and a bunch of extras.
It’s a good day to be ARMY. BTS has unveiled the tracklist for their forthcoming anthology album Proof, and it just might be the best present any fan could ever get.
Scheduled for release in June, the iconic boyband’s career-spanning album will encompass three CDs, include three unreleased songs, and countless previously unreleased demos, live performances, new a capella versions, one CD that’s been specially curated by the band, per the newly released tracklist. It arrives just in time to celebrate the group’s nine year anniversary together, chronicling the group’s unprecedented rise to global superstars through their music.
Per a press release, each CD will be themed in regards to the kind of songs it’ll include. CD1 will act as the chronicle of BTS, opening with a remastered version of their 2013 track “Born Singer” — which was inspired by a song from J. Cole — and closing on the first of three new tracks, “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” 18 tracks later.
CD2 is a collection of 15 solo and sub-unit tracks that have been personally selected by the group’s members. It will include the project’s second new song, “Run BTS,” which opens the CD and will reflect each member’s different color and musical taste, per a press release.
CD3 will be dedicated to the fans. Filled with all the extras one could imagine: never-before-heard demos, a capella remakes, and two unreleased songs, “Young Love” and “Quotation Mark,” this CD will only be available to attain as a physical copy. It’ll also include the album’s last new song — a fan song — called “For Youth,” which is the only track from the third CD that will be available digitally.
Proof arrives on June 10 via BigHit Music. See the album’s full tracklist breakdown, below.
Proof Tracklist
CD1
- Born Singer
- No More Dream
- N.O
- Boy In Luv
- Danger
- I NEED U
- RUN
- Burning Up (FIRE)
- Blood Sweat & Tears
- Spring Day
- DNA
- FAKE LOVE
- IDOL
- Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)
- ON
- Dynamite
- Life Goes On
- Butter
- Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
CD 2
- Run BTS
- Intro : Persona
- Stay
- Moon
- Jamais Vu
- Trivia 轉 : Seesaw
- BTS Cypher PT.3 : KILLER (Feat. Supreme Boi)
- Outro : Ego
- Her
- Filter
- Friends
- Singularity
- 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)
- Euphoria
- Dimple
CD 3
- Jump (Demo Ver.)
- Young Love
- Boy In Luv (Demo Ver.)
- Quotation Mark
- I NEED U (Demo Ver.)
- Boyz with Fun (Demo Ver.)
- Tony Montana (with Jimin)
- Young Forever (RM Demo Ver.)
- Spring Day (V Demo Ver)
- DNA (j-hope Demo Ver.)
- Epiphany (Jin Demo Ver.)
- Seesaw (Demo Ver.)
- Still With You (Acapella)
- For Youth