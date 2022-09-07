Inside Lil Nas X's Show-Stopping Coach Collaboration

Entertainment
Transformation meets heritage at the Montero World Tour.
Lil Nas X is nothing if not a showman, and for his first-ever headlining Long Live Montero World Tour (running now through November 2022 in the US and Europe), the artist collaborated with Coach to create a show-stopping custom wardrobe for his performances.
Coach
Together with Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers, Lil Nas created six bespoke looks inspired by the rapper’s metamorphosis and transformation from internet star to award-winning artist. Tap through to see the details behind each look.