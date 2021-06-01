If you — like Vanessa Hudgens, we imagine — have been patiently waiting for Coachella to return, wait no more: The gargantuan California festival has officially confirmed the dates for their next festival, taking place in April 2022.

After being rescheduled four times since its original event in April 2020, Coachella is finally making its long-awaited return on April 15-17 and 22-24, 2022 at its usual location in the deserts of Indio, California.

While many other music festivals like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Governors Ball took the plunge and committed to putting on a 2021 event in the fall, Goldenvoice, the organizers behind Coachella and its sister festival Stagecoach, made the decision to hold off until 2022.

“There’s a big difference between having two weekends of Coachella in California and throwing a country festival in Florida,” an insider source told Variety earlier this year.

Nonetheless, now that the two weekends are a go, here’s everything that you need to know about attending the desert extravaganza in 2022.

Coachella 2022 Lineup

As we mentioned above, the official lineup for Coachella 2022 has not yet been announced. However, organizers have implied in past press that they’re reaching out to artists previously confirmed for the 2020 edition which had Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean slated to headline.

For updates on the lineup, follow Coachella on Twitter.

Coachella 2022 Dates & Location

Coachella 2022 is returning to its usual time and place in the spring for two weekends in April: the 15-17 and 22-24. It’ll take place in Indio, California at the Empire Polo Club: 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, CA 92201.

Coachella 2022 COVID-19 Regulations

Regarding what COVID-19 regulations will be in place at the 2022 festival, Coachella organizers write on its website:

“It’s too early to tell exactly what precautions will be in place at the festival. However, your health and safety remain our top priority, and we continue to monitor the evolving health regulations and are working closely with state and health officials to develop COVID-19 protocols for the festival. We will follow all COVID-19 related mandates applicable to the festival and will provide more information as the festival approaches so you know what to expect.”

Organizers also add that the State of California strongly recommends all attendees wear a face covering, get vaccinated, or receive a negative PCP test at least 72 hours before attending the event. Visit Coachella’s website for more information and updates regarding COVID-19.

How To Buy Coachella 2022 Tickets

Advance sale tickets for Coachella 2022 will be available for purchase on Friday, June 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT through its website.

Those who bought tickets for the cancelled 2020 festival can roll their tickets over, or get a refund by logging into their ticket purchase account by 5 p.m. on June 11, 2021.