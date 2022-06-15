Coachella Just Confirmed Its 2023 Dates

Coachella 2023 is officially a go. The infamous Indio music festival has confirmed the dates for its 2023 iteration and — no surprise here — it’ll take place yet again during its usual time slot in mid-April.

Though much of the additional details of the festival, including the headliners and lineup, are still under wraps, we do know that Frank Ocean will return to headline the festival in 2023. Ocean was originally scheduled to headline the 2020 iteration of the festival, though we all know how that turned out. He wasn’t available to perform for 2022, but the festival managed to snag a spot in his schedule for next year (if he doesn’t bail first), the Los Angeles Times reported back in 2021.

The music festival returned for its first post-pandemic event back in April 2022 with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd as its headliners. The two weekends were packed with surprises, reunions, and special guests as Eilish brought on Damon Albarn during her sets, while Styles invited Lizzo and Shania Twain. K-pop groups 2NE1 also shocked audiences with a surprise reunion, and girl group aespa made their stateside festival debut with a performance as part of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Forever showcase.

Advance passes for the 2023 festival go on sale soon. Read on for everything we know about Coachella 2023 including the exact dates, the lineup so far, and how to snag tickets.

Coachella 2023 dates & location

Coachella 2023 will take place at its usual location in Indio, California during the weekends of April 14-16 & April 21-23, 2022.

Coachella 2023 Lineup

Frank Ocean has already been confirmed as one of the headliners for the 2023 festival. The rest of the lineup has not yet been announced but stay tuned for future updates.

How to buy tickets to Coachella 2023

The advance sale for Coachella 2023 kicks off Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Registration to access the sale is open now on Coachella’s website.