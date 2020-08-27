The 8 Craziest VMA Moments Of All Time

Drake, a glutton for humiliation, famously ruined Rihanna's Vanguard Award moment by making it all about himself. After a gushing speech that left both Rihanna and viewers cringing within an inch of their lives, the rapper tried to plant a kiss on her. Rihanna, of course, was not having it and curved him in the knick of time. Our takeaway: Get a job! Stay away from her!