11 Shows To Watch When You've Finished 'Love Island'

Entertainment
Love (and cash prizes) are in the air on these reality dating competition shows.
Love Island has everyone in a reality tv chokehold. With steamy romances, teary fights, and witty one-liners galore — the British dating series is an undeniable hit. If you’re all caught up with the latest season, check out these 10 shows like Love Island that are just as fun.
In this reality series, young couples are tested when asked to marry their partners or embark on an adventure with someone new. (Netflix)