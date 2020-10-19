'Dawson's Creek' Will Be On Netflix Soon

We didn't want to wait for our lives to be over before we could stream Dawson's Creek on Netflix — and now, we don't. The classic coming-of-age drama that ran from 1998-2003 and launched the careers of Hollywood icons like Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson is headed to the streaming platform on November 1.

Netflix unfortunately already confirmed via Twitter that the show's perhaps equally as iconic title song, Paula Cole's I Don't Want To Wait, won't be part of the series. But six seasons worth of love triangles, growing pains and bittersweet memories should be enough to tide viewers over.