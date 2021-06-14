It’s been over four years since Kendrick Lamar released DAMN., and it seems like the agonizing wait for new music is finally over. Though the decorated rapper hasn’t made any formal announcements, his name has appeared in the lineup for the forthcoming music festival Day N Vegas.

Day N Vegas announced its 2021 festival lineup on Monday and essentially confirmed all the whispered rumors (and manifestation messages) that’ve been circulating around social media for a while now: Kendrick Lamar is coming back with new music this year. Not trivially, Tyler, The Creator and Travis Scott will be joining Lamar as the three headliners for Day N Vegas 2021, and the rest of the festival’s bill is just as formidable: Doja Cat, Saweetie, SZA, DaBaby, Jazmine Sullivan, Earl Sweatshirt, and more will appear.

Day N Vegas 2021 will take place over one weekend in November, the 12-14, at the city’s open air venue, Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Read on for everything you need to know about the event.

Day N Vegas 2021 Lineup

Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Tyler, The Creator will headline Day N Vegas 2021. They’ll be joined on stage by DaBaby, Doja Cat, Saweetie, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Snoh Aalegra, Ari Lennox, and 100 more artists across the three-day event.

See the full lineup on Day N Vegas’s website.

Day N Vegas 2021 Dates & Location

Day N Vegas 2021 is taking place November 12-14, 2021 at the open air venue Las Vegas Festival Grounds, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Day N Vegas 2021 COVID-19 Regulations

While there are no specific prerequisites to attending Day N Vegas 2021, the festival’s website does state that attendees will have to follow posted instructions regarding COVID-19 at the festival’s grounds.

“It’s too early to tell exactly what precautions will be in place at the festival,” the website reads. “However, your health and safety remain our top priority, and we continue to monitor the evolving health regulations and are working closely with state and health officials to develop COVID-19 protocols for the festival. We will follow all COVID-19 related mandates applicable to the festival and will provide more information as the festival approaches so you know what to expect.”

How To Buy Day N Vegas 2021 Tickets

Presale for tickets kick off on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 12 p.m. PT. Register on Day N Vegas’s website now to be notified when tickets are available.