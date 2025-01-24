Djo Announces New Album & Eviscerates A "Basic" Ex In Its Lead Single

“End of Beginning” was just the beginning for Djo, the musical alter-ego of Stranger Things actor Joe Keery. In 2024, the single became a viral sensation, and Djo is following it up with a brand new album, which is led by an equally catchy single. On “Basic Being Basic,” Djo employs fuzzy guitars and an impressive falsetto to sarcastically skewer the boring dating tropes of the modern day.

Keery announced his third studio album, The Crux, on Jan. 24, sharing a first taste of his new sound by also releasing “Basic Being Basic.” The groovy track calls out the dull trend of “just looking hot and keeping monotone,” evolving into a rant against “cheugy-phobes” with “Tarantino movie taste.” In a press release, Djo describes the song as “kind of a shot fired to anyone who's trying to be of the moment.”

The Crux will be released on April 4. You can check out its track list and cover art below.

“Lonesome Is A State of Mind” “Basic Being Basic” “Link” “Potion” “Delete Ya” “Egg” “Fly” “Charlie’s Garden” “Gap Tooth Smile” “Golden Line” “Back On You” “Crux”

AWAL

Djo will also embark on a world tour in support of The Crux. The Back On You Tour dates are listed below.

February 06 - Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival

February 08 - Brisbane, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 09 - Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 12 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre*

February 14 - Melbourne, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 15 - Adelaide, Australia - Laneway Festival

February 16 - Perth, Australia - Laneway Festival

April 04 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall*

April 05 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall*

April 07 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom*

April 08 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre*

April 10 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

April 11 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 18 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

April 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex*

April 23 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom*

April 25 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee*

April 26 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre*

April 28 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre*

April 29 - Toronto, ON - History*

May 01 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

May 02 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner*

May 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*

May 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

May 06 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

June 01 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia*

June 02 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy*

June 03 - Manchester, UK - Academy*

June 06 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town*

June 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen*

June 11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene*

June 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet*

June 15 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret Festival

June 16 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk*

June 17 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys*

June 18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja*

June 20 - Scheebel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

June 21 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Southside Festival

June 23 - Paris, France - ELYSEE MONTMARTRE*

June 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso*

*With opener Post Animal.