As Doja Cat states on her latest single “Attention”: “I coulda been an opener, I redirect the bookin’.” That’s in reference to The Weeknd’s massive 2022 After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, which Doja Cat was scheduled to open, but later pulled out of to recover from tonsil surgery (or so she said). And just like that lyric, she’s redirected her bookings to announce her own massive headlining tour: The Scarlet Tour, where she will play her first-ever arena shows across the U.S. this fall.

This announcement has been a long time coming for fans, who over the last few years have only been able to experience the pop star live in festival settings or during awards show broadcasts, largely because she skyrocketed to fame during the pandemic. But those stages can barely be considered training grounds for the size and scale of the shows she has coming up.

On the Scarlet Tour, which runs from the end of October through early December, Doja Cat will take over iconic arenas like Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and more, which will have audience capacities of around 15,000. Compare that to her sole other headlining tour, the Amala Tour in 2018, where she played rooms of a few hundred to max 1,000 people — and one can see how high her star has climbed since then.

The Scarlet Tour will likely be in support of her new album, tentatively titled First of All and expected to drop sometime this year — probably before the kickoff date of October 31. From “Attention” alone, it’s already shaping up to mark a fierce new chapter for the pop star — one that will surely meet the expectations of those arena stages.

Read on to find everything you need to know about attending Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour:

Where is Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour playing?

Doja Cat is playing a total of 24 shows in major cities across the U.S. See the full list of dates below:

Tue Oct 31 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center *

Thu Nov 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena *

Fri Nov 03 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena *

Sun Nov 05 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena *

Mon Nov 06 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center *

Wed Nov 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center *

Fri Nov 10 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *

Mon Nov 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center *

Wed Nov 15 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

Thu Nov 16 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *

Sun Nov 19 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *

Tue Nov 21 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center #

Fri Nov 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena *

Sun Nov 26 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #

Mon Nov 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena #

Wed Nov 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center #

Thu Nov 30 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center #

Sat Dec 02 - Boston, MA - TD Garden #

Mon Dec 04 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena #

Thu Dec 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center #

Fri Dec 08 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center #

Sun Dec 10 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena #

Mon Dec 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena #

Wed Dec 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center #

*= Doechii

#=Ice Spice

Who is opening on the Scarlet Tour?

Two of rap’s biggest music sensations have been tapped to join Doja Cat on tour: Doechii and Ice Spice. Depending on the date, either one of the two will kick off the arena show, so make sure to get there early.

How can I buy tickets to the Scarlet Tour?

You can register to access the Verified Fan Presale now. The Verified Fan Presale starts Wednesday, June 28. After that, a limited amount of tickets will be available for purchase in a general onsale starting June 30 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.