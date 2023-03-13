Drake has announced his first North American headlining tour in five years — and he’s bringing 21 Savage along. The ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour kicks off this summer and will see the rappers playing major arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada during its 29+ date run.

Announced March 13, the tour kicks off June 16 in New Orleans, LA and wraps three months later on Sept. 5 in Glendale, AZ. In between, Drake and 21 Savage will hit most major U.S. cities playing two nights at each location, except New York City, where they’ll play four nights splitting between Brookyln’s Barclay’s Center and Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden. More dates are expected to be announced soon, as well as the rapper’s hometown shows in Toronto.

Drake’s last headlining tour was in 2018 for the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. It’s All A Blur, as its name indicates, will be a look-back of sorts at the last decade of the decorated rapper’s career (call it his ‘Eras Tour’). The run will be the first time Drake will be touring albums, Care Package, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss, his 2022 joint record with 21 Savage. While 21 Savage is listed as the tour’s only official guest, it’s unclear if he’ll be opening, or will be performing jointly with Drake on stage.

Tickets start going on sale this week, March 13. Below, see everything to know about attending the tour including the full schedule, and how to buy tickets.

Where is Drake & 21 Savage’s tour playing?

The first slate of dates kick off in New Orleans, LA and wrap in Glendale, AZ. Additional shows including hometown shows in Toronto will be announced at a later date.

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

How do I buy tickets to Drake & 21 Savage’s tour?

A Cash App Card presale kicks off Wednesday, March 15 at 12 p.m. local time and ends Thursday, March 16 at 10 p.m. local time. Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest presale to tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and completing the purchase using the same card. Find more information about the Cash App Card Presale here.

Sprite, the official beverage sponsor of the tour, will also host a presale. It kicks off Thursday, March 16 at 12 p.m. local time and lasts until 10 p.m. local time. Find updates about the Sprite Presale on Sprite.com and sign up for Sprite emails to gain access to the presale.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the tour’s general onsale on Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m. local time on Ticketmaster. See information about all the presale kickoff times and specific dates on Drake’s website.