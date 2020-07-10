Take A Trip Inside Dua Lipa's Mind With "Hallucinate" Video

Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia may have been meant for overflowing dancefloors and stadiums packed with happy, sweaty bodies — a non-starter in 2020 — but its high octane discofied love songs are still bringing joy and bass to quarantiners the world over. All we needed to do was adjust the lens a little bit.

For "Hallucinate," the latest single off the record, Dua has done just that, bringing us along with her on a strange dancefloor trip inside of her mind, in an animated clip directed the Mill’s Lisha Tan. A Betty Boop-style Dua saunters along a dancefloor that morphs into a hallucination, as the song title suggests, filled with psychedelic hallmarks like unicorns, dancing veggies, and a brief foray into a bad trip that's quickly squashed.

Enjoy "Hallucinate" below: