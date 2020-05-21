Ellie Goulding's "Power" Video Is A Lesson In Moody Home Videos

The COVID-19 pandemic and its lockdowns have put a hold on glitzy, high-production music videos for the foreseeable future. It hasn't been a nail in the coffin for musicians though; many are making do with the restrictions, making crowdsourced fan submissions and iPhone footage the method du jour. Ellie Goulding took the hazy and languid aesthetics of quarantine and put them on the forefront of her new visuals for her single "Power," for an intimate, home video feel.

The video opens up with the all too familiar ring of a FaceTime call. She's quarantined, and don't you forget it! Goulding goes on to lay around in lingerie, take mirror pics, and record extreme close-ups of shadows, her face, clothing, and anything else that happened to be around for a true glimpse into the E-Girl psyche.

Goulding said she wrote "Power" to reflect dynamics she’s experienced in modern relationships. “I wanted to release this song off my upcoming album as a preview into the world my new album is in! ‘Power’ is about relationships in the 21st century, how they can now be dictated by social media, superficiality and material things," she explained. "Dating can sometimes start out with lies or embellishments. The girl in the song is disillusioned by love and the cruel, good looking, self-obsessed people she keeps ending up with.”