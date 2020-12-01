In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, December 1, Elliot Page, star of Juno, Hard Candy, and Netflix's The Umbrella Academy announced that they are transgender.

Beginning the note with a greeting to Instagram followers, Page wrote, "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Writing of continued appreciation for those that have stood by him, Page wrote, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Page thanked fellow individuals in the trans community for their continued inspiration, and noted how so many showed tireless courage, generosity, and "a willingness "to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place." Asking for patience, he wrote, "My joy is real, but it also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I am scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the "jokes" and of violence."

Acknowledging that it wasn't their intention to dampen the mood of this moment, Page continued, writing, "I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences." He pledged to not remain silent in the face of ongoing political attacks and acts of violence against transgender people, writing, "Enough is enough."

Closing the note, Page wrote, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

In a statement provided to Variety, Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media touched on the importance of the moment, saying, "Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Below, read the entirety of Page's message.