Pre-Show Foosball & Soundcheck ‘Fit Checks: Inside ENHYPEN’s “Blood Saga” Tour

It’s the summer of ENHYPEN: not only is the K-pop group releasing their eighth mini album, The Sin : Bliss on Aug. 21, but members Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki just wrapped the Latin American and U.S. leg of their “Blood Saga” world tour, where they performed for over 193,000 fans across 12 shows in eight cities.

“Blood Saga” may be over (at least until the six-piece band embarks on the European and U.K. leg in 2027), but you can relive the tour with NYLON’s exclusive look behind-the-scenes of their sold-out shows in Lima, Peru and Oakland, California.

Jungwon in Oakland, CA Courtesy of ENHYPEN

“Always love a foosball table in the venue!”

Jay in Lima, Peru Courtesy of ENHYPEN

“All set for soundcheck in Lima.”

Jake in Lima, Peru Courtesy of ENHYPEN

“What do you think about my glasses?”

Sunghoon in Oakland, CA Courtesy of ENHYPEN

“One of my favorite soundcheck outfits on this tour.”

Sunoo in Lima, Peru Courtesy of ENHYPEN

“All-black look for soundcheck!”

Ni-ki in Lima, Peru Courtesy of ENHYPEN

“Mustaaaaaard 🤟🏻”