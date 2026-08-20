SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) JAY, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, JAKE, NI-KI and JU...
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Music

Pre-Show Foosball & Soundcheck ‘Fit Checks: Inside ENHYPEN’s “Blood Saga” Tour

The boys take us backstage.

by Jillian Giandurco

It’s the summer of ENHYPEN: not only is the K-pop group releasing their eighth mini album, The Sin : Bliss on Aug. 21, but members Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki just wrapped the Latin American and U.S. leg of their “Blood Saga” world tour, where they performed for over 193,000 fans across 12 shows in eight cities.

“Blood Saga” may be over (at least until the six-piece band embarks on the European and U.K. leg in 2027), but you can relive the tour with NYLON’s exclusive look behind-the-scenes of their sold-out shows in Lima, Peru and Oakland, California.

Jungwon in Oakland, CACourtesy of ENHYPEN

“Always love a foosball table in the venue!”

Jay in Lima, PeruCourtesy of ENHYPEN

“All set for soundcheck in Lima.”

Jake in Lima, PeruCourtesy of ENHYPEN

“What do you think about my glasses?”

Sunghoon in Oakland, CACourtesy of ENHYPEN

“One of my favorite soundcheck outfits on this tour.”

Sunoo in Lima, PeruCourtesy of ENHYPEN

“All-black look for soundcheck!”

Ni-ki in Lima, PeruCourtesy of ENHYPEN

“Mustaaaaaard 🤟🏻”