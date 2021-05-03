Ewan McGregor Stars As Hard-Partying Designer In 'Halston' Trailer

Sex. Drugs. And tons of gorgeous fashion. That’s what you’ll find in the recently released trailer for Halston, the upcoming Netflix limited series about the rise and fall of the revered American designer.

Executive produced by Ryan Murphy and starring Golden Globe winner Ewan McGregor in the titular role, Halston is based on Steven Gaines’ in-depth biography Simply Halston: The Untold Story. It follows the one and only Roy Halston Frowick “as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status, and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ‘80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.”

In addition to McGregor, the limited series stars Smash’s Krysta Rodriguez as Halston’s close friend Liza Minnelli, Limitless’ Rebecca Dayan as his friend Elsa Peretti, newcomer Gian Franco Rodriguez as his lover Victor Hugo, Slave Play’s Sullivan Jones as another lover Ed Austin, Law and Order: SVU’s David Pittu as Halston Creative Director Joe Eula, Waco’s Rory Culkin as director Joel Schumacher, Gilmore Girls’ Kelly Bishop as famed fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, Independence Day’s Bill Pullman as Norton Simon CEO David Mahoney, and Bates Motel’s Vera Farmiga as party queen Adele.

While the trailer predictably features tons of beautiful Halston garments, it also promises something more: the real, behind-the-scenes story of Halston’s lifestyle, spotlighting his frequent partying and heavy drug use. “Come on, I know you. The one thing you don’t know how to do is stop,” Liza Minneli tells him at one point. Later, Eleanor Lambert says, “Halston, listen to me. You’re obsessing over all the wrong things.”

Directed by Daniel Minahan, the limited series premieres May 14 on Netflix, which means you only have to wait two more weeks to hear Ewan McGregor telling an entire boardroom of people to “f*ck off” — one by one.

Until then, just always remember: Halston for your today. Halston for your every day. Halston for your world.

Check out the first trailer for Halston, below.