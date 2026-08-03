Custom Corsets & Fairy Braids: Faouzia’s Magically Whimsical Lollapalooza 2026 Photo Diary

Lollapalooza has come and gone, but it’s safe to say that Faouzia will remember this weekend forever.

Since releasing her debut album Film Noir in November, the 26-year-old Canadian singer has garnered over 130 million global streams, sold out an international tour, and headlined Jazzablanca festival in Morocco — all as an independent artist. Thursday afternoon marked her first-ever appearance at an American music festival, and anyone who caught her set on the Tito’s stage knows she quickly cemented her status as a must-see act for the rest of festival season.

NYLON followed Faouzia to Grant Park to witness the historic moment, and we have the exclusive photos of the performance here.

“makeup by me and hair by the incredible Rachel Lita”

“a moment for the dress … custom @garosparo”

“a lil whimsy”

“omw to the stage ◡̈”

“my set list !”

“seeing all the beautiful people that showed up to see my set made me so emotional . y’all are magical . ⋆˚꩜｡”

“feeling … ethereal 🧚🏼‍♀️”

“feeling so grateful to be part of something so incredible : ‘ )”

“all done !”

Photographs by Bella Peterson.