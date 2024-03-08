Faye Webster Held A Pop-Up Event For Her New Record At A Silver Lake Laundromat

Entertainment
See her exclusive photo diary with Pokémon, vintage Game Boys, and dogs.
A laundromat is not usually a place for socializing but Faye Webster sees its potential. On a recent sunny Friday afternoon — the same day she released her new album, Underdressed At The Symphony — the Atlanta-based singer-songwriter posted up at the Luxe Laundromat in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, for a pop-up meet-and-greet with her fans. It was a funny, if not very on-brand choice for the singer, who makes her own video games and professional-level yo-yos. Plus, it figured into the theme of the new record: underdressed? Laundromat? It makes sense.
Webster has embraced finding out-of-the-norm ways to connect with her growing fanbase: “It was all overwhelming,” she tells NYLON of the latest pop-up, “but being able to meet fans and hear what my music can do for them is always a really big part in what keeps me going.” And at this point her fans know how to respond in kind — with their own gifts and trinkets, generally of the Pokémon and vintage Nintendo Game Boy variety. Below, see Webster’s exclusive photo diary of the day as she also talks her upcoming tour, Auto-Tune, and her “wholesome” connection to her fans.