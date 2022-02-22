Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, & Halsey To Headline Firefly 2022

Firefly, the east coast’s largest camping music festival, has unveiled its official 2022 lineup. In very 2022 fashion, it’s a spectacular mix of new and old: Dua Lipa, Halsey, Green Day, and My Chemical Romance will headline the four-day event, with other sets expected from Avril Lavigne, Weezer, Big Sean, The Kid LAROI, Charli XCX, and more.

The festival’s 2022 iteration will take place at its usual location in the forests of Dover, Delaware in September. It’s the second time the festival has intentionally moved its date to the fall since it was forced to cancel its 2020 iteration and returned in 2021 with its first late-September event. Although fans were divided when Firefly first confirmed its 2022 dates back in November, it seems like the fall timing might be here to stay.

Still, there’s a lot in store for the 2022 festival beyond its stellar musical lineup, including the return of the Bazaar Central Market, the Thicket Silent Disco, and their Pride Parade plans (it’ll still be happening in September). Read on for everything you need to know about Firefly 2022, including the exact dates, location, its full lineup, and how to buy tickets.

Firefly 2022 Dates & Location

Firefly 2022 will take place from September 22-25, 2022 at its usual location in The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.

Firefly 2022 Full Lineup

Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, and Halsey will headline Firefly 2022.

Other notable acts joining them that weekend include Weezer, Big Sean, Avril Lavigne, Charli XCX, The Kid LAROI, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Bleachers, Willow, Ashnikko, and many more. In total, 80+ acts are scheduled to grace Firefly’s stages over its four-day event. See the full lineup below or on Firefly’s website.

Firefly

Besides the music, Firefly will be bringing back a host of other activities during the festival, including the Bazaar Central Market, the famous Thicket Silent Disco, an intimate Treehouse Stage, DJ sets from The Nest, Roller Disco, its 2022 Pride Parade, Drag Brunch, and an exclusive Supper Club.

How To Buy Tickets To Firefly 2022

Registration for presale access is open now. Presale kicks off Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. Weekend GA passes start at $299.