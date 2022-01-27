Claire Danes Joins The Cast Of 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'

Claire Danes is the latest star to join the cast of FX’s new limited series, Fleishman Is In Trouble, Deadline reports. The series — which comes from ABC and will stream on Hulu — is based on journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel of the same name.

Brodesser-Akner also wrote the limited series, which she’ll executive produce. The series centers on Toby Fleishman (played by The Social Network’s Jesse Eisenberg), a recently divorced forty-something man who is in the midst of starting to date again when his ex-wife mysteriously disappears, and he’s left to raise his children alone. Now, he’ll have to understand what happened to their marriage in order to figure out what happened his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes).

Per Variety, “Rachel is described as a successful and ambitious talent agent who struggles with her new identity and past trauma.” Danes’ most recent major (and award-winning) acting role was as Carrie Mathison in Homeland, but she’s been on-screen since the mid-90s, most famously as the star of Little Women, My So-Called Life, and Baz Lurhmann’s Romeo + Juliet opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Fleishman Is In Trouble will also star Lizzy Caplan of Mean Girls fame, as female lead Libby, the show’s narrator and Toby’s friend.

There’s no release date yet, but stay tuned for updates, and until then, you can always read Brodesser-Akner’s book.