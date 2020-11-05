What if your favorite boy band functioned more like a global franchise? Where, instead of one static, centralized group, there were instead several smaller subdivisions based around the world, each with their own songs, projects, band lore — and infinitely more boys to crush on.

Enter NCT, major K-pop label SM Entertainment's massive and ambitious boy band that's essentially, and incredibly, just that. (Its full name — Neo Culture Technology — even nods to the forward-facing aspect of that concept.) At a staggering 23 members, the mega-group is currently comprised of four different subdivisions: NCT U, a non-fixed band designed to have a different cast every comeback; NCT 127, a fixed nine-member subunit based in Seoul; NCT Dream; and WayV, a fixed seven-member subunit based in China; plus, two new faces that were introduced this past September: Shotaro and Sungchan.

Although each subunit usually operates as its own malleable and ever-evolving organism, occasionally they all come together for one supersized family project. They did it once in 2018 with their first album as a mega collective, NCT 2018 Empathy, though they only had 18 members at that time. Now, with a newly expanded cast of characters, NCT have come together again for their second major reunion: NCT 2020 Resonance Pt. 1, out now.

Full of songs that range from whistling, ear-catching pop and old-school hip-hop to piano-backed slow jams and K-pop's classic sugary pop zingers, the record is a colorful mosaic that proves the infinite versatility of the group. And if you were worried about how 23 people would sing one track — the group’s got that figured out, too, and quite ingeniously. Different combinations of the cast appear on different tracks, a strategy that truly makes the most of every member's unique talent. It's like the world's most well-curated grab bag, and it surely makes one wonder: Could this be the future of boy bands?

As the name of the album suggests, NCT 2020 Resonance Pt. 2 is on the way. Ahead of its release later this year, NYLON caught up with all 23 members and got to know everything from their astrology signs and last-played songs to their guilty pleasures.

1. Taeil Taeil Full name : TAEIL MOON

: TAEIL MOON Nickname : Teddy Bear

: Teddy Bear Astrological sign : Gemini

: Gemini Favorite singer/band : Stevie Wonder

: Stevie Wonder Guilty pleasure : Eating ice from the freezer like a snack

: Eating ice from the freezer like a snack Last-played song : “Alright Summer Time” – LOCO (ft. Sam Kim), “We Go High” – Chance the Rapper

: “Alright Summer Time” – LOCO (ft. Sam Kim), “We Go High” – Chance the Rapper If I wasn't a singer, I'd be: A regular businessman working at a company

2. Johnny Johnny Full name : JOHN JUN SUH

: JOHN JUN SUH Nickname : JOHNNY

: JOHNNY Astrological sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Favorite singer/band : Coldplay

: Coldplay Guilty pleasure : Staying up all night and playing games till morning

: Staying up all night and playing games till morning Last-played song : “Tick Tock” – Joji, “Let it Go” – Summer Walker

: “Tick Tock” – Joji, “Let it Go” – Summer Walker If I wasn't a singer, I'd be: Actor

3. Taeyong Taeyong Full name : TAEYONG LEE

: TAEYONG LEE Nickname : “Ttyong”

: “Ttyong” Astrological sign : Cancer

: Cancer Favorite singer/band : NCT, SuperM, TVXQ!, SHINee, EXO, WayV

: NCT, SuperM, TVXQ!, SHINee, EXO, WayV Guilty pleasure : I like to watch my pet snail and crawfish play in the tank

: I like to watch my pet snail and crawfish play in the tank Last-played song : “Fog” – Zitten, “December” – Zitten

: “Fog” – Zitten, “December” – Zitten If I wasn't a singer, I'd be: Farmer

4. Yuta Yuta Full name : YUTA NAKAMOTO

: YUTA NAKAMOTO Nickname : “Nayuta”

: “Nayuta” Astrological sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Favorite singer/band : L'Arc-en-Ciel

: L'Arc-en-Ciel Guilty pleasure : Watching a sad drama alone at night and crying

: Watching a sad drama alone at night and crying Last-played song : “From Home” – NCT U, “Make A Wish” – NCT U, Piano music

: “From Home” – NCT U, “Make A Wish” – NCT U, Piano music If I wasn't a singer, I'd be: Hairdresser/hairstylist

5. Doyoung Doyoung Full name : DONGYOUNG KIM

: DONGYOUNG KIM Nickname : “ddoing”, “doyochi”

: “ddoing”, “doyochi” Astrological sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Favorite singer/band : Girls Generation, Park Hyo-Shin

: Girls Generation, Park Hyo-Shin Guilty pleasure : Drinking decaf Americano to wake up

: Drinking decaf Americano to wake up Last-played song : “From Home” – NCT U, “Make A Wish” – NCT U

: “From Home” – NCT U, “Make A Wish” – NCT U If I wasn't a singer, I'd be: Working at a stage production job

6. Ten Ten Full name : CHITTAPHON LEECHAIYAPORNKUL

: CHITTAPHON LEECHAIYAPORNKUL Nickname : TEN, Lee Yong Qin

: TEN, Lee Yong Qin Astrological sign : Pisces

: Pisces Favorite singer/band : Taemin, BoA, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake

: Taemin, BoA, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake Guilty pleasure : I always watch dramas before bed no matter how early I have to get up the next morning

: I always watch dramas before bed no matter how early I have to get up the next morning Last-played song : “Gone” – NSYNC, “Rainberry” – ZAYN, “Lonely” – Justin Bieber

: “Gone” – NSYNC, “Rainberry” – ZAYN, “Lonely” – Justin Bieber If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: Something related to creative art and performing music

7. Jaehyun Jaehyun Full name : YUNO JEONG

: YUNO JEONG Nickname : Jay

: Jay Astrological sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Favorite singer/band : Usher, Tom Misch, D'Angelo, Justin Timberlake

: Usher, Tom Misch, D'Angelo, Justin Timberlake Guilty pleasure : Pistachio ice cream

: Pistachio ice cream Last-played song : “Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper, “Say So” – PJ Morton ft. Jojo

: “Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper, “Say So” – PJ Morton ft. Jojo If I wasn't a singer, I'd be: Theme park designer

8. Winwin WinWin Full name : SICHENG DONG

: SICHENG DONG Nickname : 昀昀 (Chinese nickname)

: 昀昀 (Chinese nickname) Astrological sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Favorite singer/band : Jay Chou

: Jay Chou Guilty pleasure : Eating late at night until I’m super full

: Eating late at night until I’m super full Last-played song : “Baby” – Jung Key, “My Dear” – Jung Key, “Weekend” – Jung Key

: “Baby” – Jung Key, “My Dear” – Jung Key, “Weekend” – Jung Key If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: Maybe a businessman

9. Mark Mark Full name : MARK LEE

: MARK LEE Nickname : Seagull

: Seagull Astrological sign : Leo

: Leo Favorite singer/band : Justin Bieber

: Justin Bieber Guilty pleasure : Eating late at night

: Eating late at night Last-played song : “Spicy” – Ty Dolla $ign ft. Post Malone, “Why Would I Stop” – Big Sean

: “Spicy” – Ty Dolla $ign ft. Post Malone, “Why Would I Stop” – Big Sean If I wasn't a singer, I'd be: Author/Novelist

10. Renjun Renjun Full name : RENJUN HUANG

: RENJUN HUANG Nickname : RENJUN

: RENJUN Astrological sign : Aries

: Aries Favorite singer/band : One Direction

: One Direction Guilty pleasure : I like the smell of the sauce bar in the kitchen

: I like the smell of the sauce bar in the kitchen Last-played song : “Always Remember Us This Way” – Lady Gaga, “Always I’ll Care” – Jeremy Zucker

: “Always Remember Us This Way” – Lady Gaga, “Always I’ll Care” – Jeremy Zucker If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: Something related to the arts

11. Jeno Jeno Full nam e: JENO LEE

e: JENO LEE Nickname : Jeno-jam

: Jeno-jam Astrological sign : Taurus

: Taurus Favorite singer/band : Nowadays, NCT U

: Nowadays, NCT U Guilty pleasure : Buying four different kinds of sweet and sour flavored candy and eating them all at once

: Buying four different kinds of sweet and sour flavored candy and eating them all at once Last-played song : “Falling” – Harry Styles, “Make a Wish” – NCT U, “From Home” – NCT U

: “Falling” – Harry Styles, “Make a Wish” – NCT U, “From Home” – NCT U If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: Not completely sure but I think I’d be doing something that requires making or designing something like an architect or a car designer

12. Haechan Haechan Full name : DONGHYUK LEE

: DONGHYUK LEE Nickname : Full Sun

: Full Sun Astrological sign : Gemini

: Gemini Favorite singer/band : Michael Jackson

: Michael Jackson Guilty pleasure : Binge-watch Netflix shows on my computer while eating a late-night meal in my room

: Binge-watch Netflix shows on my computer while eating a late-night meal in my room Last-played song : “Try” – Park Won, “Mistaken” – Yang Da Il, “1+1=0” – SURAN

: “Try” – Park Won, “Mistaken” – Yang Da Il, “1+1=0” – SURAN If I wasn't a singer, I'd be: A regular student who likes music and dance

13. Jaemin Jaemin Full name : JAEMIN NA

: JAEMIN NA Nickname : Nana

: Nana Astrological sign : Leo

: Leo Favorite singer/band : Justin Bieber

: Justin Bieber Guilty pleasure : Turn on some really moody music to set the atmosphere, then proceed to edit photos on my phone

: Turn on some really moody music to set the atmosphere, then proceed to edit photos on my phone Last-played song : “Positions” – Ariana Grande

: “Positions” – Ariana Grande If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: Surgeon

14. Chenle Chenle Full name : CHENLE ZHONG

: CHENLE ZHONG Nickname : KH

: KH Astrological sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Favorite singer/band : Brian McKnight

: Brian McKnight Guilty pleasure : I tend to sweat a lot when I’m eating so I use a lot of Kleenex

: I tend to sweat a lot when I’m eating so I use a lot of Kleenex Last-played song : “Time” – Hans Zimmer, “Tennessee” – Hans Zimmer, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” – Josh Groban & Brian McKnight

: “Time” – Hans Zimmer, “Tennessee” – Hans Zimmer, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” – Josh Groban & Brian McKnight If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: Basketball player

15. Jisung Jisung Full name : JISUNG PARK

: JISUNG PARK Nickname : JISUNG

: JISUNG Astrological sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Favorite singer/band : Coldplay, Russ, NCT, Lil Peep

: Coldplay, Russ, NCT, Lil Peep Guilty pleasure : I like to imagine the kind of stages I want to perform — and imagine those that make me look really good

: I like to imagine the kind of stages I want to perform — and imagine those that make me look really good Last-played song : “Mid Air” – Paul Buchanan, “Lying” – PRETTYMUCH (ft. Lil Tjay), “Gone Girl” – Iann Dior

: “Mid Air” – Paul Buchanan, “Lying” – PRETTYMUCH (ft. Lil Tjay), “Gone Girl” – Iann Dior If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: Dancer or an astronaut

16. Lucas Lucas Full name : YUK HEI WONG

: YUK HEI WONG Nickname : Giant Baby

: Giant Baby Astrological sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Favorite singer/band : J. Cole

: J. Cole Guilty pleasure : I always leave the last bite of my burger

: I always leave the last bite of my burger Last-played song : “Holy” – Justin Bieber, “Lonely” – Justin Bieber, “Diamonds” – Sam Smith

: “Holy” – Justin Bieber, “Lonely” – Justin Bieber, “Diamonds” – Sam Smith If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: Fireman

17. Jungwoo Jungwoo Full name : JUNGWOO KIM

: JUNGWOO KIM Nickname : Zeus

: Zeus Astrological sign : Pisces

: Pisces Favorite singer/band : One Direction

: One Direction Guilty pleasure : Eating a late-night meal a couple hours after dinner

: Eating a late-night meal a couple hours after dinner Last-played song : “Fallin’ Out” - Keyshia Cole, “September” - Earth, Wind & Fire

: “Fallin’ Out” - Keyshia Cole, “September” - Earth, Wind & Fire If I wasn't a singer, I'd be: I’m not really sure what else I’d be doing but something related to music and dance for sure

18. Kun Kun Full name : KUN QIAN

: KUN QIAN Nickname : Kun Ge/Xiao Nuo

: Kun Ge/Xiao Nuo Astrological sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Favorite singer/band : Jay Chou & Boys II Men

: Jay Chou & Boys II Men Guilty pleasure : Eating late-night snacks while dieting

: Eating late-night snacks while dieting Last-played song : “From Home” – NCT U, “Call Out My Name” – The Weeknd, “Mojito” – Jay Chou

: “From Home” – NCT U, “Call Out My Name” – The Weeknd, “Mojito” – Jay Chou If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: Pilot

19. Xiaojun XiaoJun Full name : DEJUN XIAO

: DEJUN XIAO Nickname : DJ, JUNJUN

: DJ, JUNJUN Astrological sign : Leo

: Leo Favorite singer/band : Justin Bieber, Sleeping At Last

: Justin Bieber, Sleeping At Last Guilty pleasure : Eating a lot of fried and spicy foods

: Eating a lot of fried and spicy foods Last-played song : “Holy” – Justin Bieber, “Can’t Smile Without You” – Barry Manilow, “What A Wonderful World” – Louis Armstrong

: “Holy” – Justin Bieber, “Can’t Smile Without You” – Barry Manilow, “What A Wonderful World” – Louis Armstrong If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: Game programmer

20. YangYang YangYang Full name : YANGYANG LIU

: YANGYANG LIU Nickname : 羊羊 (Chinese nickname)

: 羊羊 (Chinese nickname) Astrological sign : Libra

: Libra Favorite singer/band : Travis Scott, Ariana Grande

: Travis Scott, Ariana Grande Guilty pleasure : I always eat dessert after every meal. I can skip a meal but not dessert.

: I always eat dessert after every meal. I can skip a meal but not dessert. Last-played song : “Yosemite” – Travis Scott, “Element” – Kendrick Lamar, “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

: “Yosemite” – Travis Scott, “Element” – Kendrick Lamar, “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: Race car driver

21. Hendery Hendery Full name : KUN HANG (HENDERY) WONG

: KUN HANG (HENDERY) WONG Nickname : Donkey

: Donkey Astrological sign : Libra

: Libra Favorite singer/band : Mac Miller

: Mac Miller Guilty pleasure : I like to have all kinds of tissues and wipes in my room (Kleenex, a large pack of wet wipes, travel pack wet wipes, alcohol wipes and etc.)

: I like to have all kinds of tissues and wipes in my room (Kleenex, a large pack of wet wipes, travel pack wet wipes, alcohol wipes and etc.) Last-played song : “True Damage” – Giants, “Self Care” – Mac Miller, “History” – Rich Brian

: “True Damage” – Giants, “Self Care” – Mac Miller, “History” – Rich Brian If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: A guy who likes to study

22. Shotaro Shotaro Full name : SHOTARO OSAKI

: SHOTARO OSAKI Nickname : Taro

: Taro Astrological sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Favorite singer/band : Official Hige Dandism

: Official Hige Dandism Guilty pleasure : Dancing in the middle of the street when I hear good music

: Dancing in the middle of the street when I hear good music Last-played song : “Holy” – Justin Bieber, “You Got It” – VEDO, “Make a Wish” – NCT U

: “Holy” – Justin Bieber, “You Got It” – VEDO, “Make a Wish” – NCT U If I wasn’t a singer, I’d be: Dancer