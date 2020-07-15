Gigi Hadid Showed Off Her Baby Bump For The First Time

If you had forgotten that Gigi Hadid was pregnant with on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik's baby, you'd be forgiven — even in the less chaos-filled timelines, young celebrity moms were popping up everywhere. But, she is, and the top model took to her Instagram Live to show off her pregnant belly to fans for the first time.

In the clip, Hadid — currently quarantined on her family's Pennsylvania farm with Malik, her sister Bella, brother Anwar, and possibly other famous guests — lifts her green checkered blouse to show off a glimpse of her round belly, saying, "There's my belly, y'all."

Hadid is due in September.