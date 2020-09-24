Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Officially Parents

Certified beautiful people Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have officially welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world. She is, for all intents and purposes, the official baby spokesperson of quarantine, and her parents are overjoyed at her arrival.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world," wrote Hadid. "So in love."

Malik already seems touched by the power of fatherhood and waxed sentimental in his own Instagram caption. "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he explained. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."

Hadid confirmed that she and Malik were expecting back in April. The couple rode out the pregnancy and the quarantine with Hadid’s sister and fellow certified beautiful person, Bella, and family on their Pennsylvania farm.

The infant already had her first photoshoot (must be those genes!) which consisted of intimate black and white shots of Malik's tattooed, adult-sized hand cradling the impossibly tiny hand of his new daughter. You absolutely love to see it.