Gorillaz, Ethel Cain & More To Drop Exclusive Coachella Merch With YouTube

Come Friday, thousands of music’s biggest fans will touch down in Indio, CA to experience the 2023 iteration of Coachella. By the time the weekend’s up, they’ll not only get to take home memories of some unforgettable sets by this year’s superstar headliners, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink, but material goodies and exclusive merch as well. Those who aren’t able to make it to the festival in-person this year will also get a chance to get in on the fun: YouTube, the festival’s official livestream partner, has teamed up with a select group of artists to release merch for the fans that will be live-streaming the festival from home.

Gorillaz, Calvin Harris, Porter Robinson, Ethel Cain, and Yungblud have teamed up with YouTube to design and release a capsule of exclusive fan merchandise commemorating this year’s festival, which will be available for purchase directly on the YouTube Coachella livestream and YouTube Shorts. The merch spans tees, both short and long-sleeve, and crewnecks.

Many of the items will be printed with new designs specific to Coachella; in the case of Cain, the merch will feature new illustrations done by the artist. Cain’s exclusive long-sleeve t-shirt is printed with drawings of a tornado and a windmill on the front and back, along with the text “I’m gonna regret this forever.”

Ethel Cain x YouTube exclusive Coachella 2023 merch.

Robinson’s merch includes a black crewneck with the line “Music saved my life,” and a short-sleeved black tee with phrases like “Fuck Twitter,” “Touch Grass,” “serotonin,” and more printed across the back.

“I’ve been interested in short, provocative outbursts of language, and I’ve been using them in live show visuals recently,” Robinson tells NYLON of the design. “‘Music saved my life’ is one of those visuals that resonated with me as just deeply f*cking true and worth saying.”

Porter Robinson crewneck front. Porter Robinson crewneck back. Porter Robinson t-shirt front. Porter Robinson t-shirt back.

Calvin Harris’ merch is also customized for this year’s Coachella, while Yungblud will offer both a magenta and black version of a new graphic tee.

Calvin Harris x YouTube Coachella 2023 merch.

Yungblud t-shirt in magenta front. Yungblud t-shirt in magenta back.

Gorillaz long-sleeve t-shirt front. Gorillaz long-sleeve t-shirt back. Gorillaz t-shirt front. Gorillaz t-shirt back.

For the first time ever, YouTube will livestream all six stages at Coachella across both weekends, available to watch for free online. In addition to the livestream, the platform will also offer on-the-ground actions with artists, creators, and fans, in addition to more exclusive content on Shorts.

The livestream for weekend one kicks off Friday, April 14 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET and at the same time on Friday, April 21 for weekend two. For more information on how to watch, check out NYLON’s full Coachella 2023 guide here.