Here Are The 2021 Grammy Nominations

The 62nd Grammy Awards may not be the most memorable thing to happen during 2020, but they were notable in terms of the ceremony's history. Newcomer Billie Eilish stole the show by becoming the second artist ever to sweep the night's four big categories: album, record and song of the year, and best new artist (Lizzo was nominated for the same prizes). The new CEO of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, was fired shortly before the show, and the morning of the ceremony, Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash, casting a dark shadow on, well, everything.

The 63rd Grammy Awards, will not, as we now know, return to normal. To be held on January 31, 2021 and hosted by Trevor Noah, the ceremony will be broadcast in the midst of a deadly pandemic, economic downturn and global unrest. At the moment, we don't yet know if there will be live performances — perhaps with a limited live audience, like the AMAs, or none at all, like the Emmys.

But we do know that the show will go on, and the nominees will be livestreamed today, November 24 at 9AM PST/12PM EST. This page will be updated live as the results come in.

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” Haim

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Best Rock Album

“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace,” Beck

“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Jamie,” Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny

“Por Primera Vez,” Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos,” Kany García

“Pausa,” Ricky Martin

“3:33,” Debi Nova

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Music Film

“Beastie Boys Story,” Beastie Boys

“Black Is King,” Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” Freestyle Love Supreme

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” ZZ Top

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend“Black Parade,” Beyoncé“All I Need,” Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard“See Me,” Emily King

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and Earthgang)“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe X Halle

“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals

“____ Yo Feelings,” Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop,” DaBaby

“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“Dior,” Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

“Black Habits,” D Smoke

“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease,” Nas

“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9”