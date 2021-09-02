Entertainment
Halsey's is not only a prolific songwriter and poet but also an ambitious visual storyteller when it comes to bringing the worlds her songs inhabit to life. Sometimes, that leads to Hopeless Fountain Kingdom's multi-video long Romeo & Juliet story. Other times, you get an industrial rock opera that looks like an Elizabeth sequel we'd want to watch. Always, they're a wild ride. We rounded up her best ahead.
Though “Hurricane” may be a song about a boy down in Bed-Stuy (Brooklyn), the video is a dreamy montage in line with the track’s trippy vibes, featuring a group of young friends having some summer fun.