Halsey's Album Trailer Promises A Victorian Horror Tale

Halsey has shared the first trailer for her new visual album and event, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, and it looks to be an intense meditation on the spiritual — and sometimes terrifying — experience of childbirth.

“This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” the opening credits read. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth.” What follows — a very pregnant Halsey going through a horror-filled Victorian journey through childbirth and beyond — is presumably one of those stories.

The film was written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley, who previously worked with her on the videos for her recent hit singles “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad.” Produced by Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the somber, suspenseful trailer and accompanying music (all written by Halsey) hint at a dark yet artistically fertile era for the artist. Watch the trailer below, and catch the film at IMAX exclusive screenings held around the world — cities and dates to be announced soon. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 3, for IMAX showings.