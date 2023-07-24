Harry Styles Said Goodbye To Tour With A 10-Minute New Song

After 120+ shows spanning five continents, Harry Styles is finally saying goodbye to his hugely successful Love On Tour era.

On Saturday, July 22, the singer took the final bow of his now two-plus-years-running tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy at the RCF Arena. But before he walked off stage for the last time, he had a big surprise for the lucky audience celebrating the special night with him. After playing his usual 24-song setlist and encore, he came back on stage for one last song: a completely new, unreleased tune written just for that night’s performance.

Per fan-recorded footage of the moment, Styles prefaced the song with a message in Italian which roughly translated to, “I wrote this song for you, only for this night.” Then, he sat at the piano to begin the song, a nearly 10-minute instrumental composition that began as a melancholic piano solo before slowly blooming into a radiant full orchestral piece complete with flutes, synths, a chorus, and more.

It’s a stunning piece of work that is all the more jaw-dropping knowing that Styles wrote, composed, and likely directed the entire piece. It’s also an incredible artifact that illustrates the huge evolution Styles has undergone as an artist in the time since his One Direction days.

Styles first kicked off Love On Tour way back in September 2021, initially in support of his sophomore album, Fine Line, as his first return to the stage since lockdown. Following a slew of shows and a few months break, he later revived the tour in June 2022 to support his third record, Harry’s House. It’s during this leg where he held his record-breaking 15-show residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Come late 2022, he took the tour international, visiting South America, South Asia, Australia, and more of Europe. To date, Styles has clocked over 100 performances.

Commemorating the truly impressive run, Styles described the tour as “the greatest experience of my entire life” in a heartfelt letter on Instagram.

“To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you,” he wrote. “I feel so incredibly full and happy, it’s all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of. Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honor to play for you, I hope you had as much fun as I did.”

He also dropped off a cute video dedicated to all the fans that attended the run. Hopefully now he can finally get the rest he’s surely been missing.