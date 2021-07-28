Hulu Will Stream Lollapalooza 2021 For Free

Can’t make it to Lollapalooza this weekend? Don’t worry, you can still see your favorite artists perform. This year, the Chicago-based festival teamed up with Hulu to create a virtual concert experience. Current subscribers get instant access to the show, but new users can tune in for free by creating a trial account.

The four-day concert begins on Thursday, July 29th in Grant Park, and offers over 150 performances throughout the weekend. This year's headliners include Miley Cyrus, Tyler, The Creator, Post Malone, and Foo Fighters, among many others.

A representative from Lollapalooza’s team shared their excitement about the virtual experience with Billboard. “We are thrilled to be partnering for the first time with Hulu for this year’s livestream and are excited that the Lollapalooza fans who cannot be with us in Chicago have such a great platform to experience the show.”

Head to Hulu’s website to check out the streaming lineup. Each day runs from around 2:00 - 10:00pm ET, but the page will be updated with any changes.