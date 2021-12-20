Jenny Slate & Charlie Day Are Plotting Exes In ‘I Want You Back’ Trailer

What’s better than one beloved comedian in an upcoming rom-com about scheming your way back into your ex’s heart and life? Two. I Want You Back stars Jenny Slate and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Charlie Day as broken-hearted new friends who plot to get their exes back, with each other’s help, of course.

The first trailer for the Amazon film features Slate and Day enacting plans to get exes Scott Eastwood and Gina Rodriguez back, whether that’s through attempting to seduce their new lovers (Clark Backo and The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto) or scamming their way into their jobs.

A logline for the films reads: “Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. As the saying goes, ‘misery loves company,’ but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo).

Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back. Each will do whatever it takes to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and send them running back to their arms.”

Directed by Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence) and written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (Love, Simon writers and This Is Us co-showrunners), I Want You Back hits Amazon Prime streaming on February 11, 2022. Watch the first trailer below: