Issa Rae Has A New Reality Show In The Works

Issa Rae’s Insecure may be ending this year, but the TV queen has graciously delivered a new group of twenty somethings to obsess over. And this time, their drama is unscripted.

HBO Max ordered the new reality series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles from Rae’s production company, HOORAE Media, following their recently inked overall deal. Under their contract the streamer will get first dibs on Rae’s Television projects, and it looks like Sweet Life is our first taste of what’s to come.

Here’s what we know so far:

What will Sweet Life be about?

The show follows a dynamic group of Black friends who are trying to establish themselves in South Los Angeles. According to a statement provided by HBO Max, Sweet Life “gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams.”

Per the logline, we should prepare to see their lives unfold on screen through “relatable, authentic, and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family.”

Who is in the Sweet Life cast?

The official cast has not been announced, but we know that they all grew up in Los Angeles and are pursuing careers in media. Issa Rae conveyed her excitement about the group saying, “we're so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black LA life. We hope the HBO Max audience will relate to and fall in love with this group of friends as much as we have.”

When will Sweet Life premiere?

HBO Max has not provided a premiere date either, but any show coming from Issa Rae’s camp is well worth the wait!

Keep an eye out for more.