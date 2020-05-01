The First Trailer For Jordan Peele's 'Lovecraft Country' Is Here

If the terrors of the real world are not enough for you, maybe the supernatural monsters of fiction author J.P. Lovecraft will do the trick. HBO released the first trailer for its forthcoming horror series, Lovecraft Country, which sets up a surreal, fantasy take on Jim Crow-era American history with eerie creatures that frequent Lovecraft's work.

Lovecraft Country, an adaptation of Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, is produced by the perpetually busy Jordan Peele (who's currently juggling The Twilight Zone revival, the Amazon series Hunters, and his producer role on the Candyman reboot) and Hollywood veteran J.J. Abrams. The premise is right up Peele's alley: A son is on the search for his father in a Jim Crow America, where he has to not only fight off the evils of racism, but otherworldly beasts as well.

“The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams),” HBO said in its official synopsis for the series. “This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

Lovecraft Country hits HBO in August.