Juice WRLD's New Album Had The Biggest Posthumous Debut Since Biggie And Tupac

Juice WRLD's posthumous album Legends Never Die was released on July 10 and it's received the high honor of a Number 1 debut on the Billboard 200 Chart, making it the biggest debut of 2020. On top of that, the record also marks the highest-charting posthumous LP to debut on the Billboard 200 since the Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death and Tupac’s R U Still Down, both of which dropped in 1997. Not only did Juice WRLD top its Billboard's Artist charts, but he secured 8 slots on the top 10 songs on the publication's top 10 songs.

The success of Legends Never Die touched Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace. "The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world," she said in a statement. "This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through. In addition to his music, Jarad’s legacy will continue to provide help to young people through his Live Free 999 Foundation. We are incredibly grateful to the fans who continue to uplift him every single day and our hope is that his words touch your life in a way that helps you through any challenges you may be facing.”

Legends Never Die's triumphant debut also brought Juice WRLD's previous releases into the charts, with his 2018 debut LP Goodbye & Good Riddance hitting Number 13 and his last studio album prior to his death, 2019's Death Race for Love, at Number 26. Juice WRLD died in December 19. He was 21 years old.